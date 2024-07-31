See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31:
argenx SE (ARGX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.2% over the last 60 days.
argenx's shares gained 32.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA - Free Report) : This mineral exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Vizsla Silver's shares gained 48.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
SB Financial Group's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
