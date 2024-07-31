Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31:

argenx SE (ARGX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.2% over the last 60 days.

argenex SE Price and Consensus

argenex SE Price and Consensus

argenex SE price-consensus-chart | argenex SE Quote

argenx's shares gained 32.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

argenex SE Price

argenex SE Price

argenex SE price | argenex SE Quote

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA - Free Report) : This mineral exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.   

Vizsla Silver Corp. Price and Consensus

Vizsla Silver Corp. Price and Consensus

Vizsla Silver Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vizsla Silver Corp. Quote

Vizsla Silver's shares gained 48.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vizsla Silver Corp. Price

Vizsla Silver Corp. Price

Vizsla Silver Corp. price | Vizsla Silver Corp. Quote

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

SB Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

SB Financial Group's shares gained 20.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price

SB Financial Group, Inc. Price

SB Financial Group, Inc. price | SB Financial Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


argenex SE (ARGX) - free report >>

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) - free report >>

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) - free report >>

Published in

medical