Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:

Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This used car e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Carvana's shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.  

QCR Holdings' shares gained 34.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

Kiniksa's shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

