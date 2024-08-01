See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:
Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) : This used car e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Carvana's shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH - Free Report) : This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
QCR Holdings' shares gained 34.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Kiniksa's shares gained 37.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
