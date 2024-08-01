Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:

Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold exploration and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVY - Free Report) : This self-service retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

