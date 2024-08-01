See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Telefonica SA (TEF) - free report >>
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Telefonica SA (TEF) - free report >>
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:
Telefónica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.
Telefonica SA Price and Consensus
Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
Telefonica SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Telefonica SA dividend-yield-ttm | Telefonica SA Quote
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold exploration and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Kinross Gold Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kinross Gold Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (WMMVY - Free Report) : This self-service retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.5% the last 60 days.
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Price and Consensus
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV price-consensus-chart | Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2%.
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Dividend Yield (TTM)
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV dividend-yield-ttm | Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.