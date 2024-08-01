Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 1:

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 2.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) : This retailer of branded merchandise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Burlington has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

