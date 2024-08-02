We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus
Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
TransMedics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
TransMedics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TransMedics Group, Inc. Quote
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that offers a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus
WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote
Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This local business platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Yelp Inc. Price and Consensus
Yelp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Yelp Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.