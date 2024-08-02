Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that offers a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This local business platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

