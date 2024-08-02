See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2:
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree's shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Blue Foundry's shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This mineral exploration and mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp's shares gained 53.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
