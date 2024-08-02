See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2:
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.07 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Baytex Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.94 compared with 22.36 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Silvercorp Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.03 compared with 22.36 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
