Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2:

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

Independent Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.07 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Independent Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp price-consensus-chart | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

Baytex Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.94 compared with 22.36 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Baytex Energy Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Baytex Energy Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Baytex Energy Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM - Free Report) : This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Silvercorp Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote

Silvercorp Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.03 compared with 22.36 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Silvercorp Metals Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) - free report >>

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) - free report >>

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy