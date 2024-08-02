See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2:
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.
Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that offer a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
