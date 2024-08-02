Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2:

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp price-consensus-chart | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Baytex Energy Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Baytex Energy Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Baytex Energy Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% the last 60 days.

Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Element Solutions Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Element Solutions Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Element Solutions Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Element Solutions Inc. Quote

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that offer a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

WisdomTree, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WisdomTree, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WisdomTree, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) - free report >>

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) - free report >>

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) - free report >>

Published in

etfs finance