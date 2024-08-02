Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2:

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH - Free Report) : This restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Texas Roadhouse has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) : This customer experience platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

