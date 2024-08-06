We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) : This company which operates an online marketplace for consumers shopping for auto, home and renters and life insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
EverQuote, Inc. Price and Consensus
EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM - Free Report) : This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 day.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.