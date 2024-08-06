Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EverQuote (EVER - Free Report) : This company which operates an online marketplace for consumers shopping for auto, home and renters and life insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

EverQuote, Inc. Price and Consensus

EverQuote, Inc. Price and Consensus

EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM - Free Report) : This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 day.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KB Home (KBH) - free report >>

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) - free report >>

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - free report >>

Afya Limited (AFYA) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary consumer-staples insurance retail