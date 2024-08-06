Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of 12.0%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Published in

construction finance oil-energy