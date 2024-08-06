See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:
ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) : This company which invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of 12.0%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.0% over the last 60 days.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
KB Home Dividend Yield (TTM)
KB Home dividend-yield-ttm | KB Home Quote
