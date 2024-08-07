See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
Brookfield Business Partners (BBU - Free Report) : This company which own and operate business services and industrial operations, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Quote
Brookfield Business Partners' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58 compared with 25.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Quote
Sunoco (SUN - Free Report) : This company which, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco LP Price and Consensus
Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35 compared with 20.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Sunoco LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote
NetScout Systems (NTCT - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of business assurance - a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions - for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
NetScout Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
NetScout Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetScout Systems, Inc. Quote
NetScout Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.43 compared with 15.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
NetScout Systems, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
NetScout Systems, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | NetScout Systems, Inc. Quote
