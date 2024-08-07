Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:  

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU - Free Report) : This company which own and operate business services and industrial operations, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Brookfield Business Partners' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58 compared with 25.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sunoco (SUN - Free Report) : This company which, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35 compared with 20.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)

NetScout Systems (NTCT - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of business assurance - a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions - for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

NetScout Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetScout Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.43 compared with 15.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NetScout Systems, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


