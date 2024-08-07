Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 7th:

Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Chewy Price and Consensus

Chewy Price and Consensus

Chewy price-consensus-chart | Chewy Quote

Chewy's has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chewy peg-ratio-ttm | Chewy Quote

Daktronics (DAKT - Free Report) : This company which has strong leadership positions in, and is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Daktronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Daktronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Daktronics, Inc. Quote

GormanRupp (GRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Price and Consensus

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Price and Consensus

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Quote

GormanRupp has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Gorman-Rupp Company (The) Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) - free report >>

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) - free report >>

Chewy (CHWY) - free report >>

Published in

computers retail