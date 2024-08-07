See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today August 7th:
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Chewy's has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 2.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Daktronics (DAKT - Free Report) : This company which has strong leadership positions in, and is one of the world's largest suppliers of, electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays, and large screen video displays and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
GormanRupp (GRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
GormanRupp has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.