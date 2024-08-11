Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lightspeed POS (LSPD - Free Report) : This company which provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Price and Consensus

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Price and Consensus

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Quote

Maplebear Inc. (CART - Free Report) : This grocery technology company which works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop principally in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 day.

Maplebear Inc. Price and Consensus

Maplebear Inc. Price and Consensus

Maplebear Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maplebear Inc. Quote

Masimo (MASI - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets a family of non-invasive monitoring systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Masimo Corporation Price and Consensus

Masimo Corporation Price and Consensus

Masimo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Masimo Corporation Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Masimo Corporation Price and Consensus

Masimo Corporation Price and Consensus

Masimo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Masimo Corporation Quote

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Masimo Corporation (MASI) - free report >>

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) - free report >>

Maplebear Inc. (CART) - free report >>

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) - free report >>

Published in

business-services construction medical-devices oil-energy