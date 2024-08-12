Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This company that engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


finance insurance transportation