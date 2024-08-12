We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This company that engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.