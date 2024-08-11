See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:
OppFi (OPFI - Free Report) : This company which provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
OppFi’s shares gained 26.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hamilton Lane (HLNE - Free Report) : This investment management firm which provide private market solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Hamilton Lane’s shares gained 18.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s shares gained 5.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
