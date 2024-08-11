Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of 12.9%.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 6.1%.

Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

