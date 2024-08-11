Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:  

OppFi (OPFI - Free Report) : This company which provide financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

OppFi's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31 compared with 29.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD - Free Report) : This company which, is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.14 compared with 21.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.08 compared with 26.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

