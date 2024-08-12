See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of polymer resins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 39.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
