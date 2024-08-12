Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of polymer resins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 39.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

