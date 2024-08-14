We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This school buses company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 1.2% over the last 60 days.
The New York Times Company (NYT - Free Report) : This news and media giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
