New Strong Buy Stocks for August 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This school buses company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 1.2% over the last 60 days.

The New York Times Company (NYT - Free Report) : This news and media giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


