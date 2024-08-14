See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lakeland Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lakeland Industries, Inc. Quote
Lakeland has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.23, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Lakeland Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lakeland Industries, Inc. Quote
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote
Medical Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.46, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.