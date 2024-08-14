Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lakeland has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.23, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Medical Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.46, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


