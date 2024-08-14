See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:
DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) : This commercial banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU - Free Report) : This electric power generation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN - Free Report) : This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
