Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 14th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:
Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Sylvamo’s shares gained 7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) : This commercial banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
DBS’ shares gained 14.7% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
