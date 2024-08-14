Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Norwegian Cruise Line has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53, compared with 38.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo Corporation Price and Consensus

Sylvamo Corporation Price and Consensus

Sylvamo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sylvamo Corporation Quote

Sylvamo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.17, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sylvamo Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Sylvamo Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Sylvamo Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Sylvamo Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) - free report >>

Published in

travel-leisure