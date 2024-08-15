We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Quote
Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM - Free Report) : This maker of residential swimming pools has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.
Latham Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Latham Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Latham Group, Inc. Quote
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRILY - Free Report) : This company that provides IT solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Research Institute Price and Consensus
Nomura Research Institute price-consensus-chart | Nomura Research Institute Quote
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance company that operates in senior and middle-income markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 8.1% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.