Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM - Free Report) : This maker of residential swimming pools has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

Latham Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Latham Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Latham Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Latham Group, Inc. Quote

Latham’s shares gained 44.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Latham Group, Inc. Price

Latham Group, Inc. Price

Latham Group, Inc. price | Latham Group, Inc. Quote

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRILY - Free Report) : This company that provides IT solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Nomura Research Institute Price and Consensus

Nomura Research Institute Price and Consensus

Nomura Research Institute price-consensus-chart | Nomura Research Institute Quote

Nomura’s shares gained 17.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nomura Research Institute Price

Nomura Research Institute Price

Nomura Research Institute price | Nomura Research Institute Quote

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Axis Capital’s shares gained 4.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>

Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) - free report >>

Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM) - free report >>

Published in

finance