Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:
Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM - Free Report) : This maker of residential swimming pools has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.
Latham Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Latham Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Latham Group, Inc. Quote
Latham’s shares gained 44.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Latham Group, Inc. Price
Latham Group, Inc. price | Latham Group, Inc. Quote
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRILY - Free Report) : This company that provides IT solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Research Institute Price and Consensus
Nomura Research Institute price-consensus-chart | Nomura Research Institute Quote
Nomura’s shares gained 17.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nomura Research Institute Price
Nomura Research Institute price | Nomura Research Institute Quote
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Axis Capital’s shares gained 4.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
