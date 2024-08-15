Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance company that operates in senior and middle-income markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.47, compared with 22.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI - Free Report) : This casino operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price and Consensus

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

Monarch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.96, compared with 22.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) - free report >>

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary