Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO - Free Report) : This insurance company that operates in senior and middle-income markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
CNO Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.47, compared with 22.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CNO Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI - Free Report) : This casino operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Price and Consensus
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote
Monarch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.96, compared with 22.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Quote
