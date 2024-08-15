See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 15th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This school buses company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This economic, financial, and management consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
CRA has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
