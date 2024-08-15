Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This school buses company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) : This economic, financial, and management consulting company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

CRA has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim’s Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Charles River Associates (CRAI) - free report >>

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) - free report >>

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples