Bull of the Day: Interactive Brokers (IBKR)
Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR - Free Report) operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. Analysts have positively revised expectations across the board, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Interactive Brokers Posts Robust Results
IBKR shares have delivered a strong performance in 2024, up nearly 46% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Favorable quarterly results have aided the move, with the company exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate in back-to-back releases.
The company’s results have been aided by higher customer trading volumes, with volumes in options, stocks, and futures increasing 35%, 26%, and 10%, respectively, throughout its latest period. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, customers continue flocking to the platform, with customer accounts growing a notable 28% year-over-year to 2.9 million. Net interest income has also shown nice growth, moving 14% higher thanks to higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances.
The valuation picture here isn’t rich for the stock, with the current 17.1X forward 12-month earnings multiple primarily in line with the five-year median. The current PEG ratio works out to 1.0X, reflecting that investors are paying a fair price for the forecasted growth.
Zacks Consensus expectations for Interactive Brokers suggest 18% EPS growth on 14% higher sales. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Interactive Brokers (IBKR - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).