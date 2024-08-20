Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 233% over the last 60 days.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This healthcare holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This product design and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM - Free Report) : This advanced engineering solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


