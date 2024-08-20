We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 233% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This healthcare holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus
Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This product design and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus
SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM - Free Report) : This advanced engineering solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Price and Consensus
Howmet Aerospace Inc. price-consensus-chart | Howmet Aerospace Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.