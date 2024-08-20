Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

KT (KT - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company which provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

KT Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides personal financial planning, other financial services and insurance products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seagate Technology (STX - Free Report) : This company which is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Published in

business-services communications finance