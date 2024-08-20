We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
KT (KT - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company which provides mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2%.
First Commonwealth Financial (FCF - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides personal financial planning, other financial services and insurance products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
Seagate Technology (STX - Free Report) : This company which is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 30.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
