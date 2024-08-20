See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
UCB (UCBJF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson's disease, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
UCB’s shares gained 25.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Seagate Technology (STX - Free Report) : This company which is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Seagate Technology’s shares gained 5.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings’ shares gained 6.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
