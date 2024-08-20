Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

UCB (UCBJF - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson's disease, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

UCB SA Price and Consensus

UCB SA Price and Consensus

UCB SA price-consensus-chart | UCB SA Quote

UCB’s shares gained 25.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

UCB SA Price

UCB SA Price

UCB SA price | UCB SA Quote

Seagate Technology (STX - Free Report) : This company which is leading provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Seagate Technology’s shares gained 5.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

Axis Capital Holdings’ shares gained 6.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price

Axis Capital Holdings Limited price | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UCB SA (UCBJF) - free report >>

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - free report >>

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance medical