Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20:

Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group's shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This product design and technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.  

SharkNinja's shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 233% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


