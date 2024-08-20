See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20:
Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus
Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote
Marex Group's shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marex Group PLC Price
Marex Group PLC price | Marex Group PLC Quote
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This product design and technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
SharkNinja, Inc. Price and Consensus
SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote
SharkNinja's shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SharkNinja, Inc. Price
SharkNinja, Inc. price | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 233% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
