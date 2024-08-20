See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20:
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 233% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.05 compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This healthcare holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
HCA Healthcare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.84 compared with 22.49 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52 compared with 22.49 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
