Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus
National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE - Free Report) : This natural gas fueling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price and Consensus
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. price-consensus-chart | Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Quote
The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
The First of Long Island Corporation Price and Consensus
The First of Long Island Corporation price-consensus-chart | The First of Long Island Corporation Quote
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote
UL Solutions Inc. (ULS - Free Report) : This safety science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
UL Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
UL Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | UL Solutions Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.