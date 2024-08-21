Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE - Free Report) : This natural gas fueling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS - Free Report) : This safety science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


