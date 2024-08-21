See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE - Free Report) : This natural gas fueling company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price and Consensus
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. price-consensus-chart | Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Quote
Clean Energy Fuels Corp's shares gained 19.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. price | Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Quote
StepStone Group Inc. (STEP - Free Report) : This private equity and venture capital company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote
StepStone's shares gained 41.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
StepStone Group Inc. Price
StepStone Group Inc. price | StepStone Group Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.