Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE - Free Report) : This natural gas fueling company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price and Consensus

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price and Consensus

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. price-consensus-chart | Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Quote

Clean Energy Fuels Corp's shares gained 19.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Price

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. price | Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Quote

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP - Free Report) : This private equity and venture capital company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.          

StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StepStone Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StepStone Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StepStone Group Inc. Quote

StepStone's shares gained 41.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

StepStone Group Inc. Price

StepStone Group Inc. Price

StepStone Group Inc. price | StepStone Group Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) - free report >>

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy