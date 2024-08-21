Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

National Fuel Gas Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.53 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

National Fuel Gas Company PE Ratio (TTM)

National Fuel Gas Company PE Ratio (TTM)

National Fuel Gas Company pe-ratio-ttm | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH - Free Report) : This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote

First Mid Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.27 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Bankinter SA Price and Consensus

Bankinter SA Price and Consensus

Bankinter SA price-consensus-chart | Bankinter SA Quote

Bankinter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bankinter SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Bankinter SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Bankinter SA pe-ratio-ttm | Bankinter SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) - free report >>

Bankinter SA (BKNIY) - free report >>

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) - free report >>

Published in

mutual-funds