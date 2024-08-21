See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) - free report >>
Bankinter SA (BKNIY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) - free report >>
Bankinter SA (BKNIY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus
National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
National Fuel Gas Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.53 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
National Fuel Gas Company PE Ratio (TTM)
National Fuel Gas Company pe-ratio-ttm | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH - Free Report) : This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote
First Mid Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.27 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Bankinter SA Price and Consensus
Bankinter SA price-consensus-chart | Bankinter SA Quote
Bankinter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bankinter SA PE Ratio (TTM)
Bankinter SA pe-ratio-ttm | Bankinter SA Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.