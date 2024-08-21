Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC - Free Report) : This holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP - Free Report) : This private equity and venture capital company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BancFirst has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

