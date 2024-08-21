See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This infrastructure services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This infrastructure technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 3.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
