New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This semiconductor process control company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG - Free Report) : This online vehicle marketplace company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


