We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus
Robinhood Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Robinhood Markets, Inc. Quote
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This semiconductor process control company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Nova Ltd. Price and Consensus
Nova Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nova Ltd. Quote
CarGurus, Inc. (CARG - Free Report) : This online vehicle marketplace company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.