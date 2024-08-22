See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - free report >>
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) - free report >>
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.12 compared with 22.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Qifu Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.39 compared with 22.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Qifu Technology, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Qifu Technology, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Delek Logistics Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.32 compared with 22.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.