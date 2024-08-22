Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.12 compared with 22.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.39 compared with 22.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.32 compared with 22.66 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


