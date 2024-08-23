See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:
Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (APELY - Free Report) : This electronic component company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
Alps Alpine's shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) : This pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Roche Holding's shares gained 31.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares' shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
