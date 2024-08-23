Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (APELY - Free Report) : This electronic component company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Alps Electric Price and Consensus

Alps Electric Price and Consensus

Alps Electric price-consensus-chart | Alps Electric Quote

Alps Alpine's shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alps Electric Price

Alps Electric Price

Alps Electric price | Alps Electric Quote

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY - Free Report) : This pharmaceuticals and diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.          

Roche Holding AG Price and Consensus

Roche Holding AG Price and Consensus

Roche Holding AG price-consensus-chart | Roche Holding AG Quote

Roche Holding's shares gained 31.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Roche Holding AG Price

Roche Holding AG Price

Roche Holding AG price | Roche Holding AG Quote

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Southside Bancshares' shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) - free report >>

Alps Electric (APELY) - free report >>

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) - free report >>

Published in

finance