Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO - Free Report) : This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro has a PEG ratio of 1.73 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This infrastructure technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

