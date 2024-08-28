We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
LSI Industries (LYTS - Free Report) : This mage Solutions company, which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
Precision Drilling (PDS - Free Report) : This oilfield services company which provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Precision Drilling Corporation Price and Consensus
Precision Drilling Corporation price-consensus-chart | Precision Drilling Corporation Quote
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 day.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote
Masimo (MASI - Free Report) : This company which develops, manufactures and markets a family of non-invasive monitoring system,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Masimo Corporation Price and Consensus
Masimo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Masimo Corporation Quote
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus
Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart | Diversified Energy Company PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.