Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.06 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) : This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.21 compared with 15.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cerence (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.
Cerence has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.92 compared with 67.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.