New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF - Free Report) : This commercial stage biopharmaceutical company which develops products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Cerence (CRNC - Free Report) : This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) : This diversified, product design and technology company which creates lifestyle solutions through products for consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.