Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:
DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
DaVita’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DaVita Inc. Price
DaVita Inc. price | DaVita Inc. Quote
Marex Group PLC (MRX - Free Report) : This company which provide diversified global financial services platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus
Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote
Marex Group’s shares gained 17.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marex Group PLC Price
Marex Group PLC price | Marex Group PLC Quote
Assurant (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Assurant, Inc. Price and Consensus
Assurant, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assurant, Inc. Quote
Assurant’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Assurant, Inc. Price
Assurant, Inc. price | Assurant, Inc. Quote
