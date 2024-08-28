See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Farmers National Banc (FMNB - Free Report) : This full-service national bank which is engaged in commercial and retail banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
