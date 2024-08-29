We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Marex Group PLC (MRX - Free Report) : This company which provide diversified global financial services platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus
Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote
Canon (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 day.
National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus
National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
LSI Industries (LYTS - Free Report) : This image solutions company which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This master limited partnership which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutionss, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
MPLX LP Price and Consensus
MPLX LP price-consensus-chart | MPLX LP Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.