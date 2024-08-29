Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marex Group PLC (MRX - Free Report) : This company which provide diversified global financial services platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Canon (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) : This integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 day.

LSI Industries (LYTS - Free Report) : This image solutions company which combines integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This master limited partnership which is engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutionss, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


