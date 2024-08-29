Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation service, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology’s shares gained 29.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CareTrust REIT (CTRE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

CareTrust REIT’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF - Free Report) : This commercial stage biopharmaceutical company which is developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica’s shares gained 6.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


