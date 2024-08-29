See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This credit-tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation service, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Qifu Technology’s shares gained 29.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CareTrust REIT (CTRE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
CareTrust REIT’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF - Free Report) : This commercial stage biopharmaceutical company which is developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica’s shares gained 6.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
